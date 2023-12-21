Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.54.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RXT. UBS Group began coverage on Rackspace Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1.40 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on Rackspace Technology from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on Rackspace Technology from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Rackspace Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th.

Get Rackspace Technology alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on RXT

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rackspace Technology

In other news, CTO Srini Koushik sold 20,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.28, for a total value of $26,169.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 803,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,030.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Amar Maletira sold 110,502 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total transaction of $143,652.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,675,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,078,629.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CTO Srini Koushik sold 20,445 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.28, for a total value of $26,169.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 803,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,028,030.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 235,484 shares of company stock valued at $308,800 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 2.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 77,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 144.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 693.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 29.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 16.4% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. 82.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rackspace Technology Stock Performance

RXT opened at $1.63 on Thursday. Rackspace Technology has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $3.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.91.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a negative return on equity of 10.18% and a negative net margin of 35.70%. The business had revenue of $732.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Rackspace Technology will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and The Asia-Pacific region. It operates through two segments, Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform. The Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.