Analysts Set Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Price Target at $68.94

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.81.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CTSH shares. Citigroup raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $74.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.98. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $54.25 and a 12 month high of $76.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.22%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 272.1% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 573 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 33.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 630 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

