ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AGESY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ageas SA/NV from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. UBS Group cut ageas SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of ageas SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th.

Get ageas SA/NV alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on AGESY

ageas SA/NV Stock Performance

ageas SA/NV Cuts Dividend

Shares of OTCMKTS:AGESY opened at $43.05 on Thursday. ageas SA/NV has a 12-month low of $37.91 and a 12-month high of $52.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.22.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 26th were paid a $1.1195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 25th.

ageas SA/NV Company Profile

(Get Free Report

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. The company operates in five segments: Belgium, Europe, Asia, Reinsurance, and General Account. It primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ageas SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ageas SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.