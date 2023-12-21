ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AGESY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ageas SA/NV from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. UBS Group cut ageas SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of ageas SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th.
View Our Latest Analysis on AGESY
ageas SA/NV Stock Performance
ageas SA/NV Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 26th were paid a $1.1195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 25th.
ageas SA/NV Company Profile
ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. The company operates in five segments: Belgium, Europe, Asia, Reinsurance, and General Account. It primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ageas SA/NV
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Insiders are selling into these rallies
- How to Invest in EV Charging Stations
- How to pay less for call options using debit call spreads
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Could Ubisoft be the next major video game publisher merger?
Receive News & Ratings for ageas SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ageas SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.