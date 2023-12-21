Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.40.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IRDM. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Iridium Communications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Iridium Communications from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th.

Iridium Communications Price Performance

IRDM opened at $39.52 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of -219.54 and a beta of 1.01. Iridium Communications has a 52 week low of $34.21 and a 52 week high of $68.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04). Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $197.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Iridium Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Iridium Communications’s payout ratio is presently -288.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iridium Communications

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Desch acquired 28,000 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.01 per share, with a total value of $1,036,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 706,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,162,813.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iridium Communications

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 1.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 8,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 2.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Iridium Communications by 0.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 24,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Iridium Communications by 1.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Iridium Communications by 23.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Featured Articles

