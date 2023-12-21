Analysts Set Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Target Price at $101.66

Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $101.66.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.57 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KOF opened at $96.27 on Thursday. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 1 year low of $64.97 and a 1 year high of $99.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.06.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 16.72%. Analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a $1.6528 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.2%. This is an increase from Coca-Cola FEMSA’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio is 53.69%.

Institutional Trading of Coca-Cola FEMSA

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KOF. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,112,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,708,000 after acquiring an additional 65,174 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,029,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,547,000 after purchasing an additional 31,937 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 345.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 931,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,913,000 after purchasing an additional 722,284 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 746,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,063,000 after purchasing an additional 146,317 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 696,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,085,000 after buying an additional 241,948 shares during the last quarter.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

