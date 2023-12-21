CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO) Receives $20.17 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.17.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CTO. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com downgraded CTO Realty Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Jonestrading lowered their price target on CTO Realty Growth from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

In related news, CEO John P. Albright acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.03 per share, with a total value of $144,270.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 542,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,692,299.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 23,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 3.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 20,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 53,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

CTO Realty Growth stock opened at $17.03 on Thursday. CTO Realty Growth has a one year low of $15.63 and a one year high of $20.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37. The stock has a market cap of $386.34 million, a PE ratio of -39.60 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.93%. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio is presently -353.49%.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality, retail-based properties located primarily in higher growth markets in the United States. CTO also externally manages and owns a meaningful interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE), a publicly traded net lease REIT.

