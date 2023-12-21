PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Receives $52.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.50.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PCH shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on PotlatchDeltic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James cut PotlatchDeltic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st.

PotlatchDeltic stock opened at $49.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.95. PotlatchDeltic has a fifty-two week low of $41.31 and a fifty-two week high of $54.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.95.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $265.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.92 million. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 1.98%. PotlatchDeltic’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 219.51%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the fourth quarter worth $129,467,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 145.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,341,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,926,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576,341 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,820,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,553 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in PotlatchDeltic by 674.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,166,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 19.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,607,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,021,000 after purchasing an additional 421,565 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

