Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on STRO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Sutro Biopharma from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Get Sutro Biopharma alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on STRO

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Sutro Biopharma during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 23.3% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 56,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 10,670 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 3.4% during the second quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 5,883,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,359,000 after purchasing an additional 194,607 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 1.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,867,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,334,000 after purchasing an additional 29,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tejara Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 99.4% during the second quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 88,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 44,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STRO opened at $3.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $235.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 0.86. Sutro Biopharma has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $8.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.94.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.05). Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 354.53% and a negative return on equity of 99.73%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sutro Biopharma will post -3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sutro Biopharma

(Get Free Report

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. It develops site-specific and novel-format antibody drug conjugates (ADC) that enables its proprietary integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF and XpressCF+. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an ADC directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sutro Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutro Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.