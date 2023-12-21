Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.00.
A number of equities analysts have commented on STRO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Sutro Biopharma from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.
NASDAQ:STRO opened at $3.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $235.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 0.86. Sutro Biopharma has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $8.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.94.
Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.05). Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 354.53% and a negative return on equity of 99.73%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sutro Biopharma will post -3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. It develops site-specific and novel-format antibody drug conjugates (ADC) that enables its proprietary integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF and XpressCF+. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an ADC directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.
