Analysts Set Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) PT at $8.75

Shares of Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.75.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Eos Energy Enterprises from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Guggenheim raised Eos Energy Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Eos Energy Enterprises from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Monday, December 4th.

Eos Energy Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of EOSE stock opened at $1.10 on Thursday. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 52-week low of $0.93 and a 52-week high of $5.67. The company has a market capitalization of $173.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.38 and its 200 day moving average is $2.46.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eos Energy Enterprises will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Eos Energy Enterprises

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,676,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,355,000 after purchasing an additional 134,826 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 880.8% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 275,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 247,650 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the third quarter worth about $454,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the third quarter worth about $1,109,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the third quarter worth about $66,000. 65.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and microgrid markets in the United States. The company's flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC system, a battery that can be used as an alternative to Li-ion batteries.

