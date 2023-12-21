Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Receives $8.83 Average PT from Analysts

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.83.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $9.25 to $10.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RKT. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 482.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,224,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,697,000 after purchasing an additional 9,299,006 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,544,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,028,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252,066 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $17,865,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 378.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,357,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

RKT opened at $14.30 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.47. Rocket Companies has a twelve month low of $6.63 and a twelve month high of $14.97. The company has a current ratio of 11.15, a quick ratio of 11.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Rocket Companies had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rocket Companies will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, a virtual marketplace where consumers can shop and compare vehicles of many makes and models from a wide network of dealers; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

