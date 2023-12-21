Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.07.

Several research analysts have commented on ACGL shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “inline” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $73.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.85 and its 200-day moving average is $78.84. The firm has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.63. Arch Capital Group has a 12 month low of $60.70 and a 12 month high of $90.65.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 23.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 103,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $8,758,410.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,937,157 shares in the company, valued at $164,677,716.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 103,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $8,758,410.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,937,157 shares in the company, valued at $164,677,716.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Gansberg sold 7,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $657,751.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,368 shares in the company, valued at $18,646,852.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 170,378 shares of company stock worth $14,564,162. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 44,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the second quarter worth approximately $2,578,000. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,125,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 3,472.0% in the second quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 128,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,598,000 after acquiring an additional 124,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 15,956,744 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,275,901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

