ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) Receives C$2.78 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$2.78.

ECN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$2.75 to C$2.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$2.75 to C$2.60 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$2.25 to C$2.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on ECN Capital from C$3.50 to C$2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, National Bankshares downgraded shares of ECN Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$3.50 to C$2.75 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

ECN Capital Stock Down 2.9 %

ECN Capital Dividend Announcement

Shares of TSE:ECN opened at C$2.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$2.30 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.52. ECN Capital has a 1 year low of C$1.65 and a 1 year high of C$3.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$739.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 320.01, a current ratio of 9.94 and a quick ratio of 3.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -11.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$523,725.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 750,000 shares of company stock worth $1,656,475. 19.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About ECN Capital

)

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company provides consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans.

See Also

