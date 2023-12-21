Brokerages Set BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Price Target at $86.25

Shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $86.25.

Several research firms recently commented on BOKF. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $90.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup started coverage on BOK Financial in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of BOK Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

BOK Financial Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of BOKF opened at $83.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. BOK Financial has a 1-year low of $62.42 and a 1-year high of $106.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.21.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $815.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.37 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 12.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BOK Financial will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

BOK Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This is a boost from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 23.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BOK Financial

In other BOK Financial news, Director Douglas D. Hawthorne bought 1,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.74 per share, with a total value of $69,740.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,907 shares in the company, valued at $481,694.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 57.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOKF. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 11,085.4% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 357,933 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,150,000 after purchasing an additional 354,733 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 37.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,231,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,711,000 after acquiring an additional 332,904 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,754,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 587,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,975,000 after acquiring an additional 252,346 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of BOK Financial by 12.7% during the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,179,958 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,600,000 after purchasing an additional 132,620 shares in the last quarter. 35.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BOK Financial

(Get Free Report

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

See Also

