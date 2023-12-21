Analysts Set Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Price Target at $120.50

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $120.50.

Several research firms recently commented on INGR. UBS Group raised their target price on Ingredion from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Ingredion in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ingredion in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on Ingredion from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Ingredion in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Shares of NYSE INGR opened at $106.63 on Thursday. Ingredion has a 52-week low of $89.54 and a 52-week high of $113.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.82.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.38. Ingredion had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Ingredion’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ingredion will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.40%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 1,760.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,790,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,608,000 after buying an additional 107,110 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Ingredion by 14.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after buying an additional 5,392 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ingredion by 1.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 29,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

