Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.33.

DENN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Denny’s from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Denny’s in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Get Denny's alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on DENN

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Denny’s news, Director John C. Miller sold 114,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total value of $1,060,527.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 763,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,044,575.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Denny’s by 3.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,049,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $68,179,000 after acquiring an additional 296,554 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Denny’s by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,237,372 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,204,000 after purchasing an additional 124,823 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Denny’s by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,273,187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,724,000 after purchasing an additional 108,758 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Denny’s by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,734,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,520,000 after purchasing an additional 567,822 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Denny’s by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,192,002 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,368,000 after purchasing an additional 30,627 shares during the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denny’s Stock Performance

DENN opened at $10.40 on Thursday. Denny’s has a 52-week low of $8.11 and a 52-week high of $13.00. The firm has a market cap of $552.03 million, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.40 and its 200-day moving average is $10.05.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $114.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.86 million. Denny’s had a net margin of 6.35% and a negative return on equity of 88.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Denny’s will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Denny’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates franchised full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's and Keke's Breakfast Cafe brand in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Denny's and Other. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in July 2002.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.