Analyzing Sartorius Stedim Biotech (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) and Gerresheimer (OTCMKTS:GRRMF)

Sartorius Stedim Biotech (OTCMKTS:SDMHF – Get Free Report) and Gerresheimer (OTCMKTS:GRRMF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Sartorius Stedim Biotech and Gerresheimer, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sartorius Stedim Biotech 0 2 1 0 2.33 Gerresheimer 0 0 5 0 3.00

Gerresheimer has a consensus price target of $98.50, suggesting a potential upside of 8.24%. Given Gerresheimer’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Gerresheimer is more favorable than Sartorius Stedim Biotech.

Dividends

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Sartorius Stedim Biotech pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Gerresheimer pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Sartorius Stedim Biotech pays out 27.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Gerresheimer pays out 22.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Gerresheimer is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

9.2% of Sartorius Stedim Biotech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.2% of Gerresheimer shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sartorius Stedim Biotech and Gerresheimer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sartorius Stedim Biotech N/A N/A N/A Gerresheimer N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sartorius Stedim Biotech and Gerresheimer’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sartorius Stedim Biotech N/A N/A N/A $4.31 63.57 Gerresheimer N/A N/A N/A $2.27 40.09

Gerresheimer is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sartorius Stedim Biotech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Gerresheimer beats Sartorius Stedim Biotech on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sartorius Stedim Biotech

Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. produces and sells instruments and consumables for the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company offers various products, such as cell lines; cell culture media; bioreactors; and a range of products for separation, purification, and concentration processes, as well as products and systems for storage and transportation of intermediate and finished biological products. It also provides cell cultivation, fermentation, separation, purification, and fluid management services; batch and intensified chromatography systems for smaller molecules applications, such as oligonucleotides, peptides, and insulin; and recombinant albumin based solutions. In addition, the company offers data analytics software for modeling and optimizing processes of biopharmaceutical development and production. It serves manufacturers of medications, foods, and chemicals, as well as research and development laboratories. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Aubagne, France. Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. is a subsidiary of Sartorius AG.

About Gerresheimer

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells medicine packaging, drug delivery devices, and solutions worldwide. It operates through Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies divisions. The company offers prefillable syringes, plastic and glass packaging solutions, vials, glass cartridges and ampoules, bottles and containers, and glass bottles and jars, as well as caps, closures, applicators, and accessories; and drug delivery systems, including inhalers, injection/auto injectors, pen injectors, infusion systems, and inhalation assessment platforms. It also provides diagnostic and medical devices comprising point-of-care tests, laboratory disposables, chemical and technical bottles, diagnostic and polymer vials, dropper bottles, PET bottles, and medical products comprising lancing devices, infusion sets, and disposable systems. In addition, the company offers cosmetic packaging solutions, such as moulded glass flacons and jars; tubular glass ampoules, droppers, and vials; and plastic packaging products, as well as pharmaceutical, laboratory, and regulatory affairs services. It offers its products to pharmacy chains, supermarkets, and wholesalers. The company serves pharma, biotech, diagnostics, medical technology, cosmetics, and food and beverage industries. The company was founded in 1864 and is based in Düsseldorf, Germany.

