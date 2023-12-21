Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

HMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Honda Motor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Honda Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Honda Motor

Institutional Trading of Honda Motor

Honda Motor Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HMC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Honda Motor by 625.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,131,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,082,000 after buying an additional 2,700,073 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 137.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,277,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,546 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 2.1% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 45,265,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,096,000 after acquiring an additional 926,171 shares during the period. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the second quarter worth $25,306,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 1,360.6% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 683,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,098,000 after acquiring an additional 636,431 shares during the period. 5.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HMC opened at $30.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $51.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.46 and a 200 day moving average of $31.75. Honda Motor has a 12 month low of $22.35 and a 12 month high of $36.82.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $34.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.12 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Honda Motor will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Honda Motor Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.