Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.
HMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Honda Motor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Honda Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th.
Institutional Trading of Honda Motor
Honda Motor Stock Performance
Shares of HMC opened at $30.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $51.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.46 and a 200 day moving average of $31.75. Honda Motor has a 12 month low of $22.35 and a 12 month high of $36.82.
Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $34.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.12 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Honda Motor will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.
Honda Motor Company Profile
Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.
