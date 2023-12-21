OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI) Receives $9.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.17.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OABI. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of OmniAb in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on OmniAb in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

Get OmniAb alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on OmniAb

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Matthew W. Foehr acquired 95,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.27 per share, for a total transaction of $405,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,427,919 shares in the company, valued at $10,367,214.13. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OABI. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in OmniAb during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in OmniAb during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in OmniAb during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in OmniAb during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OmniAb during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. 58.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OmniAb Stock Down 0.9 %

OABI stock opened at $5.66 on Thursday. OmniAb has a 52-week low of $3.07 and a 52-week high of $5.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.03. The company has a market capitalization of $657.92 million, a PE ratio of -18.87 and a beta of -0.40.

OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). OmniAb had a negative net margin of 45.99% and a negative return on equity of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.37 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that OmniAb will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

About OmniAb

(Get Free Report

OmniAb, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the provision of therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's discovery platform creates and screens diverse antibody repertoires and identify optimal antibodies for partners' drug development efforts. Its OmniAb platform is the biological intelligence of proprietary transgenic animals, including OmniRat, OmniChicken, and OmniMouse that have been genetically modified to generate antibodies with human sequences to facilitate development of human therapeutic candidates.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OmniAb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OmniAb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.