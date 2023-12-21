LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.60.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company.

LeMaitre Vascular stock opened at $54.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.33, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88. LeMaitre Vascular has a 1 year low of $43.69 and a 1 year high of $68.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.36.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $47.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. LeMaitre Vascular’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is currently 46.28%.

In related news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 22,288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total value of $1,212,912.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,269,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,504,829.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 24,869 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.71, for a total value of $1,360,582.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,312,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,536,406.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 22,288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total transaction of $1,212,912.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,269,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,504,829.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,510,567 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $82,296,000 after buying an additional 33,500 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,014 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 7,574 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 13,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,780 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers restoreflow allografts; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

