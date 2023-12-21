Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HOUS. Barclays cut their price objective on Anywhere Real Estate from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Anywhere Real Estate from $9.50 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Anywhere Real Estate from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday.

Get Anywhere Real Estate alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HOUS

Anywhere Real Estate Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE HOUS opened at $7.55 on Thursday. Anywhere Real Estate has a 1-year low of $4.09 and a 1-year high of $9.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $834.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.37.

Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). Anywhere Real Estate had a negative return on equity of 9.07% and a negative net margin of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anywhere Real Estate will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Anywhere Real Estate

In related news, Director Enrique Silva purchased 15,000 shares of Anywhere Real Estate stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.42 per share, with a total value of $81,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 112,216 shares in the company, valued at $608,210.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Anywhere Real Estate

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 80.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

Anywhere Real Estate Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anywhere Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anywhere Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.