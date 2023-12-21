Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) PT Raised to $50.00

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) had its price target upped by Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on QTWO. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Q2 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Q2 from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Q2 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Stephens raised Q2 from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Q2 from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $38.60.

NYSE:QTWO opened at $42.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Q2 has a fifty-two week low of $18.91 and a fifty-two week high of $44.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -30.81 and a beta of 1.46.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $154.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.07 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 9.11% and a negative net margin of 13.09%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Q2 will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director R. H. Seale sold 22,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total value of $716,499.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 404,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,982,255.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Q2 news, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 2,915 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total transaction of $110,128.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 201,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,628,122.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director R. H. Seale sold 22,300 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total value of $716,499.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 404,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,982,255.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,779 shares of company stock valued at $1,466,263 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 5.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 2.2% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 4.5% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 9.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

