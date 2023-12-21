Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Green Plains Partners Stock Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ:GPP opened at $12.74 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.72. Green Plains Partners has a 1-year low of $11.72 and a 1-year high of $16.25.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.15 million for the quarter. Green Plains Partners had a negative return on equity of 8,123.50% and a net margin of 46.46%.

Green Plains Partners Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Green Plains Partners

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.29%. Green Plains Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.35%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Green Plains Partners by 1,406.1% during the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 283,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,095,000 after purchasing an additional 264,518 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Green Plains Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $194,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Green Plains Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $192,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new position in Green Plains Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $3,805,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Green Plains Partners by 4.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 182,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 6,980 shares during the period. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Green Plains Partners Company Profile

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services in the United States. The company acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage facilities, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. It also owns and operates a fleet of 19 trucks and tankers for transportation of ethanol and other products.

