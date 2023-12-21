StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of RMCF opened at $4.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.54 million, a PE ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.87. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 12-month low of $3.72 and a 12-month high of $6.01.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative return on equity of 17.60% and a negative net margin of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $6.56 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity at Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Institutional Trading of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

In other Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory news, major shareholder Global Value Investment Corp. bought 8,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.07 per share, for a total transaction of $36,410.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 893,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,636,076.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan bought 19,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.02 per share, for a total transaction of $79,784.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 874,205 shares in the company, valued at $3,514,304.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Global Value Investment Corp. bought 8,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.07 per share, for a total transaction of $36,410.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 893,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,636,076.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 71,665 shares of company stock worth $288,937 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 2.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 363,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 20.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.44% of the company’s stock.

About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

