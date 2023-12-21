StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Salem Media Group Trading Down 6.2 %

NASDAQ:SALM opened at $0.53 on Monday. Salem Media Group has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $1.45. The company has a market cap of $14.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.74.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $63.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.73 million. Salem Media Group had a negative return on equity of 8.47% and a negative net margin of 17.49%. As a group, analysts expect that Salem Media Group will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salem Media Group

About Salem Media Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SALM. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Salem Media Group in the second quarter worth $38,000. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in Salem Media Group in the second quarter worth $41,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Salem Media Group by 78.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 20,330 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Salem Media Group in the first quarter worth about $44,000. 12.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates 33 FM radio stations and 70 radio stations; offers programs on the Family Talk Christian-themed talk format station on SiriusXM Channel 131; provides programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.

Featured Stories

