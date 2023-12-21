Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Lifted to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RY. Barclays raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $136.67.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $98.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $77.90 and a 52-week high of $104.72.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.63 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 15.21%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.0155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.09%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royal Bank of Canada

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 42.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

