StockNews.com Begins Coverage on InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
InVivo Therapeutics stock opened at $0.79 on Monday. InVivo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $2.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.10.
InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter.
InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. operates as a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company in the United States. The company engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing a Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant comprise of biocompatible and bioresorbable polymers, which includes Poly lactic-co-glycolic acid, a polymer which is widely used in resorbable sutures and provides the biocompatible support for Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant; and Poly-L-Lysine, a positively charged polymer used to coat surfaces to promote cellular attachment.
