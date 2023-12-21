JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) to “Neutral”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Free Report) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $19.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lightspeed Commerce has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.78.

Lightspeed Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of LSPD opened at $18.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a current ratio of 6.41. Lightspeed Commerce has a twelve month low of $12.23 and a twelve month high of $20.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 2.45.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $230.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.59 million. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative net margin of 120.71% and a negative return on equity of 3.55%. On average, analysts forecast that Lightspeed Commerce will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Lightspeed Commerce

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 112.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 2,570.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Lightspeed Commerce during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.98% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed Commerce Company Profile

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

