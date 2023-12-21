Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $3.40 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $5.10.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Nokia Oyj from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.06.

Nokia Oyj stock opened at $3.25 on Monday. Nokia Oyj has a 1-year low of $2.94 and a 1-year high of $5.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 9.08%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nokia Oyj will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 10.8% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 101,681,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $380,290,000 after purchasing an additional 9,908,461 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 13,524.2% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 42,791,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,039,000 after purchasing an additional 42,477,173 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 9.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 40,918,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569,621 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 35.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,586,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,358,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,742,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,727,000 after purchasing an additional 9,842,934 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.26% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks and microwave radio links for transport networks, and solutions for network management, as well as network planning, optimization, network deployment, and technical support services.

