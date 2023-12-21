EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Overweight”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $51.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

EPR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an underweight rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of EPR Properties from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.19.

EPR stock opened at $47.84 on Monday. EPR Properties has a 1 year low of $33.92 and a 1 year high of $49.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.61 and a 200 day moving average of $44.27. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 8.55 and a quick ratio of 8.55.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 170.98%.

In related news, Director Lisa G. Trimberger sold 5,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total value of $275,231.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

