Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $63.00.

CM opened at $46.77 on Monday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of $34.35 and a one year high of $47.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.03. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $0.6623 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.28%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 277.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 70.9% during the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the first quarter worth approximately $295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.72% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

