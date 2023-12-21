Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Rating Increased to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $176.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $144.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PGR. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Progressive from $203.00 to $199.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup raised Progressive from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Progressive from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Progressive from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Progressive from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $163.60.

Get Progressive alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Progressive

Progressive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $155.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $91.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Progressive has a 1-year low of $111.41 and a 1-year high of $165.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $158.87 and its 200 day moving average is $141.60.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.66 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 4.67%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Progressive will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total value of $14,660,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,863,574.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total transaction of $14,660,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,863,574.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,809 shares in the company, valued at $5,521,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 115,772 shares of company stock valued at $18,619,379. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Progressive

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 97,906.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 372,104,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,255,530,000 after purchasing an additional 371,725,263 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $840,885,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $802,968,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,507,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,789,280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,554,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,002,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666,449 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile



The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

