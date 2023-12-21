StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 5.3 %
Shares of CYCC opened at $3.19 on Monday. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.07 and a 12-month high of $17.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.36 and its 200 day moving average is $7.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.85.
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($7.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.70) by ($1.65). The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -26.39 earnings per share for the current year.
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's lead product includes fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and Plogosertib, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors.
