Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at HSBC

HSBC began coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. UBS Group raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $12.50.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

TEVA opened at $10.41 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.01. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1 year low of $7.09 and a 1 year high of $11.44. The company has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 29.91% and a negative net margin of 14.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEVA. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 184,642.3% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 27,711,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,656,000 after purchasing an additional 27,696,340 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 316.0% during the second quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 18,718,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,949,000 after purchasing an additional 14,218,556 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 67.8% during the second quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 31,614,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,058,000 after purchasing an additional 12,779,003 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc CT bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the third quarter worth about $80,791,000. Finally, Lingotto Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 41.7% during the second quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 24,213,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,326,000 after purchasing an additional 7,121,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.23% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

