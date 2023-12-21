Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Price Target Raised to $77.00

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Berry Global Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $72.42.

Shares of NYSE BERY opened at $67.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.58. Berry Global Group has a 1 year low of $53.83 and a 1 year high of $69.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.14. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 27.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Berry Global Group will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This is a boost from Berry Global Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Berry Global Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.00%.

In other news, insider James Till sold 11,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total transaction of $777,503.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total value of $2,651,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,601,637.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James Till sold 11,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total value of $777,503.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,383 shares of company stock valued at $7,527,732 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Berry Global Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Berry Global Group by 150.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Berry Global Group by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 98.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

