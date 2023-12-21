Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Raised to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $19.00 price target on the stock.

BNL has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Broadstone Net Lease from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. JMP Securities began coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.67.

Get Broadstone Net Lease alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Broadstone Net Lease

Broadstone Net Lease Stock Down 1.3 %

Broadstone Net Lease Increases Dividend

NYSE:BNL opened at $17.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.12. Broadstone Net Lease has a 52-week low of $13.68 and a 52-week high of $18.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.69%. This is an increase from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.13%.

Institutional Trading of Broadstone Net Lease

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BNL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 448.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,201 shares during the period. WJ Interests LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the second quarter valued at about $252,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 57,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 4,631 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 6.6% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 99,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 6,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BNL is an industrial-focused, diversified net lease REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. Utilizing an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting, as of September 30, 2023, BNL's diversified portfolio consisted of 800 individual net leased commercial properties with 793 properties located in 44 U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.