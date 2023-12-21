TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) Price Target Increased to $4.50 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $3.50 to $4.50 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised TrueCar from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. BTIG Research lowered TrueCar from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th.

Shares of TRUE opened at $3.50 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $317.73 million, a PE ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.56. TrueCar has a 52-week low of $1.76 and a 52-week high of $3.77.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $41.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.16 million. TrueCar had a negative net margin of 42.84% and a negative return on equity of 32.23%. On average, research analysts anticipate that TrueCar will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in TrueCar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in TrueCar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its stake in TrueCar by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 15,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,661 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TrueCar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of TrueCar in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

