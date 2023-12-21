Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:SIEB opened at $1.73 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.08. Siebert Financial has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $3.05. The company has a market cap of $68.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $18.05 million during the quarter.
Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers discount brokerage services, including self-directed trading, wealth management, financial advice, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, equity compensation plans, securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.
