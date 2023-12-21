UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

UTStarcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UTSI opened at $3.46 on Monday. UTStarcom has a 52-week low of $3.10 and a 52-week high of $5.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in UTStarcom stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI – Free Report) by 24.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,061 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.16% of UTStarcom worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UTStarcom Company Profile

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications in China, India, Japan, and internationally. Its products include converged packet transport, disaggregated router platform, packet transport network, packet aggregation network, multi-services access network, fiber to the X, carrier Wi-Fi solutions, and software defined network controller products.

