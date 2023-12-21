Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
Sypris Solutions Price Performance
Shares of SYPR stock opened at $1.95 on Monday. Sypris Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.73 and a fifty-two week high of $2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.50 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.95.
Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The auto parts company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $33.58 million for the quarter.
Sypris Solutions Company Profile
Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.
