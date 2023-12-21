Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Shares of SYPR stock opened at $1.95 on Monday. Sypris Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.73 and a fifty-two week high of $2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.50 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.95.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The auto parts company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $33.58 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYPR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Sypris Solutions by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sypris Solutions during the first quarter worth $4,939,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sypris Solutions during the first quarter worth $53,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Sypris Solutions by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 13,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sypris Solutions during the second quarter worth $7,582,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.45% of the company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

