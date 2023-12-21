The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) to “Neutral”

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $25.00 target price on the solar energy provider’s stock.

CSIQ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Solar in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $68.00 to $51.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.38.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar Stock Performance

Shares of Canadian Solar stock opened at $24.23 on Monday. Canadian Solar has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $45.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.54 and its 200 day moving average is $28.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The solar energy provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Solar will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Canadian Solar

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,964,359 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $48,343,000 after acquiring an additional 8,317 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 27.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 60,309 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 12,908 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 6.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,737 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 103.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 404,759 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $9,961,000 after acquiring an additional 205,671 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 361.8% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 25,433 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 19,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.35% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Solar

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.