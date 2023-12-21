Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $70.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $80.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FWONK. StockNews.com started coverage on Formula One Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Formula One Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Formula One Group from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $82.67.

NASDAQ:FWONK opened at $64.69 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.80. Formula One Group has a 1 year low of $60.95 and a 1 year high of $78.58.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $933.57 million. On average, analysts expect that Formula One Group will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 3,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $211,998.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Formula One Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,043,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,456,000 after purchasing an additional 73,369 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Formula One Group by 283.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 363,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,231,000 after purchasing an additional 268,910 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Formula One Group by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 283,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,580,000 after purchasing an additional 39,355 shares during the period. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. increased its stake in Formula One Group by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 174,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,848,000 after purchasing an additional 9,992 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 643.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 144,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,094,000 after buying an additional 124,798 shares during the period. 0.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

