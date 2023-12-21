Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Organovo Price Performance

Organovo stock opened at $1.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.87. Organovo has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $3.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.42.

Get Organovo alerts:

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.03). Organovo had a negative net margin of 4,061.12% and a negative return on equity of 129.61%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Organovo will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Organovo

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Organovo

In other Organovo news, Director David Gobel sold 19,607 shares of Organovo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total value of $31,763.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,763.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONVO. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Organovo by 17.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 19,430 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Organovo by 4.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 283,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 13,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Organovo by 20.9% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 61,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 10,594 shares during the last quarter. 9.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Organovo

(Get Free Report)

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Organovo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organovo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.