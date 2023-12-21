StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Natuzzi Price Performance

NTZ opened at $6.55 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.73. The firm has a market cap of $72.18 million, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.51. Natuzzi has a 1-year low of $4.76 and a 1-year high of $8.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natuzzi

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Natuzzi stock. Titleist Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. 16.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Natuzzi Company Profile

Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores in the United States, Canada, other Americas, West and South Europe, Italy, the Middle East, Africa, India, the Asia-Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally.

