China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
China Green Agriculture Trading Down 0.6 %
NYSE:CGA opened at $2.02 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 0.61. China Green Agriculture has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.77.
China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.40 million during the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative net margin of 12.22% and a negative return on equity of 10.86%.
China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various fertilizers, agricultural products, and bitcoin in the People's Republic of China and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Jinong (Fertilizer Production); Gufeng (Fertilizer Production); Yuxing (Agricultural Products Production); and Antaeus (Bitcoin).
