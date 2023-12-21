China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

China Green Agriculture Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:CGA opened at $2.02 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 0.61. China Green Agriculture has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.40 million during the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative net margin of 12.22% and a negative return on equity of 10.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On China Green Agriculture

China Green Agriculture Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of China Green Agriculture by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in China Green Agriculture in the first quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in China Green Agriculture during the 1st quarter valued at $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various fertilizers, agricultural products, and bitcoin in the People's Republic of China and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Jinong (Fertilizer Production); Gufeng (Fertilizer Production); Yuxing (Agricultural Products Production); and Antaeus (Bitcoin).

