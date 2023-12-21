Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Stock Performance

Shares of EBMT stock opened at $14.95 on Monday. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 1-year low of $11.26 and a 1-year high of $18.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $119.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.67.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $21.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio is 37.58%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 1.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 374,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana during the fourth quarter valued at $289,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana during the first quarter valued at $172,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 1,777.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 269.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.38% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

