Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Shares of Forward Industries stock opened at $0.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Forward Industries has a twelve month low of $0.59 and a twelve month high of $1.36. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 million, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.82.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Forward Industries stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 559,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 18,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 5.56% of Forward Industries worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions. The company operates in three segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS location devices, tablets, and firearms.

