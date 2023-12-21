SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

SIFCO Industries Stock Performance

Shares of SIF opened at $4.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $27.13 million, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.16 and a 200-day moving average of $3.29. SIFCO Industries has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. SIFCO Industries had a negative return on equity of 30.11% and a negative net margin of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $21.85 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of SIFCO Industries

About SIFCO Industries

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SIFCO Industries stock. Investment Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of SIFCO Industries, Inc. ( NYSE:SIF Free Report ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 57,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000. Investment Partners LTD. owned about 0.94% of SIFCO Industries as of its most recent SEC filing. 17.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SIFCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, chemical processing, and machining. It offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.

