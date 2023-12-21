Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 5.8 %
GLMD stock opened at $0.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $672,000.00, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.91. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $14.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.19.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Galmed Pharmaceuticals
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.
