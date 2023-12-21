Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 5.8 %

GLMD stock opened at $0.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $672,000.00, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.91. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $14.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.19.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 218.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 149,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 102,351 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 38,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

Featured Articles

