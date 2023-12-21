StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group Stock Down 4.9 %

Beasley Broadcast Group stock opened at $0.81 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Beasley Broadcast Group has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $1.39.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $60.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.30 million. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 42.37% and a positive return on equity of 2.83%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Beasley Broadcast Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Beasley Broadcast Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Beasley Broadcast Group by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 154,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Beasley Broadcast Group by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 238,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Beasley Broadcast Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 730,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 23,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.

