StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Beasley Broadcast Group stock opened at $0.81 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Beasley Broadcast Group has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $1.39.
Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $60.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.30 million. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 42.37% and a positive return on equity of 2.83%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.
Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.
