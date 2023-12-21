StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

ATA Creativity Global Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:AACG opened at $0.83 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. ATA Creativity Global has a 1 year low of $0.79 and a 1 year high of $2.49.

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.15 million during the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative return on equity of 33.02% and a negative net margin of 18.44%.

Institutional Trading of ATA Creativity Global

About ATA Creativity Global

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ATA Creativity Global stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ATA Creativity Global ( NASDAQ:AACG Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 28,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.09% of ATA Creativity Global as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools, foreign language training services, junior art education, in-school art classes, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.

